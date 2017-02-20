ARTUZ doing a disservice to teachers' cause

The public woke up to an announcement by the so-called Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) that it had given the Government through the Public Service Commission (PSC) a 14-day ultimatum to pay 2016 bonuses for civil servants, failure of which the Union would embark on industrial action.In a statement, the Union's Secretary General, Robson Chere is quoted as saying that the "…. Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe, a duly registered union in terms of the law, is notifying your office of its intention to embark on strike for the failure of the Public Service Commission as the employer to give dates for the bonus" The statement further threatened that the Union would embark on the strike if no action is taken within the 14-day period. "We wrote to the PSC yesterday (Monday) notifying them of the strike and whether they respond or not, we are engaging in an industrial action to demand our bonus. It is our right to demonstrate. The bonus is our right," he boastfully said.

This threat is against the background of the various meetings that have been held between the Apex Council, the umbrella body representing civil servants and their employer, the PSC, the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). The parties to the negotiations agreed that further meetings would be held to resolve the issue, with the next meeting set for 20 February 2017.

It is on record that Government offered various options for the payment of the contentious bonuses, all of which were reportedly rejected by the Apex Council in favour of the traditional cash payments. It is again on record that Government is struggling to raise cash to fund its day-to-day operations.

What is clear is that the President has given his assurance that civil servants will be paid their bonuses, despite the delays. Government workers received their 2015 bonuses despite the late mobilization of the funds. This was in fulfilment of the pledge made by President Mugabe while addressing the nation at the Independence celebrations at the National Sports Stadium. It is therefore certain that the pledge by President Mugabe that civil servants will receive their 2016 bonuses will be honoured. The President is a man of his word, despite the suggestion by Finance Minister, Patrick Chinamasa that the bonuses be deferred until the economy could fund them. It is therefore surprising that the ARTUZ thinks that industrial action will resolve the issue.

The ARTUZ membership should be better advised to follow through the on-going negotiations with Government than to seek to make their plight a special one from all civil servants. It is such kind of decisions by some in the civil service unions' leadership that at times derails negotiations. Would Government really be compelled to negotiate with the Unions against the treats of industrial action? In such a scenario, Government would rather confront the pseudo-activists who could be hiding behind the bonus issue to foment civil disobedience.

The ARTUZ should take a leaf from experienced and more established civil servants unions which are giving the negotiations a chance. It might be insightful to really understand how many members the ARTUZ commands. Does it have structures across the country or it is just a rag-tag union threatening industrial action against Government as a means of raising its profile for obvious reasons of attracting funding from gullible donors?

ARTUZ leader, Obert Masaraure has a tainted past involving misguided activism at the University of Zimbabwe from where he was expelled only to find refuge at Nyadire College. It is the same ARTUZ that organized a flopped march from Mtawatawa in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe ostensibly to protest against poor working conditions for rural teachers. The demonstration attracted less than ten (10) teachers before it fizzled out before marching even for five (5) kilometers. Such is the miserable state of the ARTUZ.

Teachers are leading members in their various communities. They should therefore not let their professional reputation being dragged in the mud by opportunists seeking donor funding. It is quite surprising why teachers allow a situation where four (4) unions, namely Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ), Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (TUZ), Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) and the ARTUZ all claim to be championing their interests. A consolidated Union would be in better standing and of integrity to engage the Government on their behalf than the current situation where other Unions are negotiating while others are threatening the very employer.

Food for thought for our professionals in the teaching field.