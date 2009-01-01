Businessman Chimutashu case referred to ConCourt
Prominent lawyer Mr Clemence Ngweshiwa had argued that Chimutashu, s arrest was unconstitutional since Zimbabwe Anti corruption commission has no arresting powers.
He had been arrested for Obstruction of Justice after it was alleged that he tried to influence one Chasara to withdraw charges against Deputy Higher Education minister Godfrey Gandawa on fraud charges involving Zimdef funds.
Appearing for the state, Mr Michael Reza opposed the application submitting to the court that Chimutashu had admitted to the charges in a recording.
That submission was vehemently denied by lawyer Clemence Ngweshiwa, who refutted that bald assertion much to the satisfaction of the presiding magistrate.
