Home | World | Africa | Businessman Chimutashu case referred to ConCourt
REWIND: BCC urged to change City names to restore Ndebele legacy
How to export to Sweden seminar set for Bulawayo

Businessman Chimutashu case referred to ConCourt



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 59 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Harare businessman and Zanu pf youth member Malvin Chimutashu case has been referred to Constitutional court after Harare magistrate Lanzini Ncube granted an application for that referral to ConCourt today.  

Prominent lawyer Mr Clemence Ngweshiwa had argued that Chimutashu, s arrest was unconstitutional since Zimbabwe Anti corruption commission has no arresting powers. 

He had been arrested for Obstruction of Justice after it was alleged that he tried to influence one Chasara to withdraw charges against Deputy Higher Education minister Godfrey Gandawa on fraud charges involving Zimdef funds.  

Appearing for the state,  Mr Michael Reza opposed the application submitting to the court that Chimutashu had admitted to the charges in a recording.

That submission was vehemently denied by lawyer Clemence Ngweshiwa,  who refutted that bald assertion much to the satisfaction of the presiding magistrate.                        

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

OMG! Zimbabwe To Make Chinese Yuan Its Legal Currency Reasons Will Shock You

OMG! Zimbabwe To Make Chinese Yuan Its Legal Currency Reasons Will Shock You

Air France Flight 'Bomb' In Toilet Prompts Emergency Landing In Kenya

Air France Flight 'Bomb' In Toilet Prompts Emergency Landing In Kenya

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 560