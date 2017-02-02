What Stuff and Nonsense! Trump is a white supremacist: loathes homosexuality equally as African race!

Dear Herbert Marufu I beg to differ with your article of today's Bulawayo24.com the 2nd February 2017. Trump has nothing in common with African race. He is a racist, white supremacist and wants to rekindle the good old days of slave-master: black slavery yes but in modern form of slavery. It is wholly folly to say Trump is on the same page with African values about homosexuality.

In retrospect, homosexuality can never be fully abolished by anybody even Donald Trump with his billions worth of money. Homosexuality is as old as mankind. In every culture there was and there is homosexuality of every kind, forms and imaginations. For centuries almost all societies of this global village have put this practice under cover and strict scrutiny: nothing spoken openly, no secrets should go out of those premises it is practiced. It happens even in our own African societies as far back as we can remember. In the public Africa societies abhor homosexuality practices: in privacy it is done: well done. Those who do it, do it in absolute privacy will concur how different and equally as good as any sexual intercourse: it's just like heterosexuality as a matter of fact. It is the mind-settings of societies and individuals that reject and define it as bad and unacceptable. If you do not like it, but another person likes it: where is your problem?



If there was no homosexuality in our culture how would we come out with names given to such people who are homosexually inclined: Izitabane, incukubili, Ingotshane! Where do those elaborate names come from if not from the very societies that have lived with those practices for centuries of time? This is evidence enough that these homo-people existed but were suppressed, in that total secrecy it was practiced, and never were allowed to surface as a distinct people with other sexual orientations than others.

Two: centuries ago, how did our solders survive during their military trainings that took them away from their homes environment for several months of military training? There are some literatures dating centuries back that indicate that in any of these training camps: African, European, Asian or otherwise; there were those boys who were there for those purposes: homosexuality to quench the tired soldiers as there were no women around them. What is happening in our prisons is not new at all, in the absence of female partners; the men substituted women with men, which is an open secret; a fact!

It has become a norm to put paid the homosexuality as a European culture. We want to feel good and tell ourselves that we are not homosexual in our cultures: we are better than Europeans when it comes to decent values. That is wholly untrue. Homosexuality is present, has always been present before. It is not indecent to be a homosexual person or gay or whatever name they want to give themselves. This natural and most hidden practice is generational: the only difference is that the Western cultures have accepted it and have come up in the open, transparent and said it loud and clear: this practice exits it is normal, lets embrace it as it is part of our cultures, it is in our culture in African societies equally whether we want to accept it or deny it.

Zimbabweans be it as a party Zanu and government may say openly: "We forbid homosexuality," the fact is that there is homosexuality in Zimbabwe regardless of the prohibition and abhorrence of this practice. We hear it being whispered that inside Zanu PF itself there are homosexuals known by names. It is however not something that the western culture brought to the land: no; it is a practice that has existed for years: centuries of long practice but in total secrecy. We need to come to terms with actually legalizing it: We have a lot to lose when we abolish it: homosexuality can never be abolished at it is as old as human race itself. Just like prostitution is as old a tradition of mankind, homosexuality too is as old as human kind.

How many honourable men are rumoured to be homosexual in our society? Die we not hear rumours about the Vice President John Nkomo as being homosexual? (Anofema kugotsi kwevamwe varume) Was Reverend Banana not homosexual? Did he not die in shame when he was found out? Was it necessary to shame him for what he believed was right for him? Who has the right to tell someone to be heterosexual or homosexual? Is it not a fundamental right for anyone to determine what is right for them than to get it from a script written by an individual whose values and principles are his/her alone? How many homosexuals do we really have in our societies: the number is very large, they are coming out in the open because they cannot keep this secret: it is some old fashioned thinking that homosexuality is satanic and bad.

Homosexuality predates the Christianity and the Bible itself. Those persons who wrote the Bible had the social authority to discredit homosexuality and likened it to axis of evil. Homosexuality is as natural as heterosexuality: we have to respect those who think different from us. If they want it that way let's give them the space to live the lives they want without prejudice or moral judgement to devalue, satanize and throw all manner of evil on their ways of life.

It is folly to say that the Presidency of Donald Trump is a blessing in disguise in regards to his attitude to homosexuality. Donald Trump is a backward person who lives in the past glories of white supremacy. He wants to relive the slave-master relationship in today's America. He has nothing in common with African and African values. He hates Africa with passion; yesterday on Africa-American month he welcomed them only for that moment when he uses them to further his position as an inclusive president. In retrospect there is nothing African-Americans can hope for in the Trump's administration. Time will tell during his four years administration how much he loathes a black skin. You will never talk about Trump on the same page with African values after four years from today!

The African-Americans will wake up one day and regret for not going to vote for Madam Clinton. As Africans in the African continent we should expect the worst from the trump administration, let's not dwell on illusions and talk about Trump who is on the same page with African thinking: he will hate you for that by making an equation of homosexuality-loathing with African-ness which he is not by any standard.

Homosexuality becomes bad when they abuse young boys; equally children are abused by heterosexual men. It is wholly stupid and silly to associate homosexuality and the abuse of young children.