Businessman gunned down in Chiadzwa

A tuck-shop owner near the controversial Chiadzwa diamond fields close to Kurauone Primary school was reportedly gunned down by two yet to be known gun men at his business premises early today.

The deceased tuck-shop owner was identified as Blessing Chikwangura and was in his early 30s, a close relative told Bulawayo24.com this Thursday evening.

Chikwangura was said to be selling basic groceries and beverages at his homestead.

According to information obtained by Bulawayo24.com, a Constable Jakata and one Assistant Inspector from Marange Police station attend to the scene.

" His body has been taken to Mutare. His name is Blessing Chikwangura, he was in his early 30s. He was short twice in the chest and once in the head " a relative told this publication.



"We understand that the murder occurred at a homestead in Chiadzwa.



"Two robbers approached him around midnight/early morning (today) shortly after his arrival and had got in his house. They broke the door into his house and forced their way in. They requested for cash and he complied and gave them the cash. He later tried to fight one of them.

"Then he was shot twice in the stomach and once in the head" said the relative.

In the past decade , allegations of mass murder by government soldiers in a diamond field in the east of the country have been widespread.

That attracted attention from the Kimberley Process (KP) in 2009.

The KP has established a system of international diamond trading which bans the sale of diamonds that have been exploited in "conflict areas" or where diamonds are used to prop up violent regimes.

The Chiadzwa area has been the centre of controversy since when hundreds of soldiers from President Robert Mugabe's army were deployed late in 2009 to drive off thousands of wildcat diggers and panners who invaded the area.

