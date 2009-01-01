Econet Wireless risks ZSE sanctions
- 6 hours 26 minutes ago
- 8
- 0
On Wednesday, ZSE advised Econet to postpone the meeting to a later date "until certain technical issues relating to the rights issue transaction have been clarified to the satisfaction of the ZSE board".
But a defiant Econet yesterday said the meeting would go ahead, as the ZSE board had no powers to stop the indaba.
It advised shareholders to submit their proxies and attend the meeting.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles