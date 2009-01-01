Home | World | Africa | Fresh divisions rock ZimPF, state media claims
Econet Wireless risks ZSE sanctions
'Mugabe to reshuffle cabinet'

Fresh divisions rock ZimPF, state media claims



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 35 minutes ago
  • 8
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The state media reports that fresh divisions have rocked the Joice Mujuru led Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) in Masvingo.

It is alleged that provincial executive is at loggerheads over whether or not to contest the forthcoming Mwenezi East parliamentary by-election.

The Mwenezi East seat fell vacant after the death of Zanu-PF Member of Parliament Joshua Moyo in December last year.

Moyo had replaced former Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, who was expelled from Zanu-PF for links with ZimPF.

Dates for the Mwenezi East by-election have not yet been proclaimed, but there are divisions already in the party, which is smarting from a heavy lose in the Bikita West by-election two weeks ago.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

OMG! Zimbabwe To Make Chinese Yuan Its Legal Currency Reasons Will Shock You

OMG! Zimbabwe To Make Chinese Yuan Its Legal Currency Reasons Will Shock You

Air France Flight 'Bomb' In Toilet Prompts Emergency Landing In Kenya

Air France Flight 'Bomb' In Toilet Prompts Emergency Landing In Kenya

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 518