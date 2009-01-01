Home | World | Africa | Fresh divisions rock ZimPF, state media claims

The state media reports that fresh divisions have rocked the Joice Mujuru led Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) in Masvingo.

It is alleged that provincial executive is at loggerheads over whether or not to contest the forthcoming Mwenezi East parliamentary by-election.

The Mwenezi East seat fell vacant after the death of Zanu-PF Member of Parliament Joshua Moyo in December last year.

Moyo had replaced former Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, who was expelled from Zanu-PF for links with ZimPF.

Dates for the Mwenezi East by-election have not yet been proclaimed, but there are divisions already in the party, which is smarting from a heavy lose in the Bikita West by-election two weeks ago.

