Fresh divisions rock ZimPF, state media claims
- 6 hours 35 minutes ago
- 8
- 0
It is alleged that provincial executive is at loggerheads over whether or not to contest the forthcoming Mwenezi East parliamentary by-election.
The Mwenezi East seat fell vacant after the death of Zanu-PF Member of Parliament Joshua Moyo in December last year.
Moyo had replaced former Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, who was expelled from Zanu-PF for links with ZimPF.
Dates for the Mwenezi East by-election have not yet been proclaimed, but there are divisions already in the party, which is smarting from a heavy lose in the Bikita West by-election two weeks ago.
