Home | World | Africa | 'Mugabe to reshuffle cabinet'
Fresh divisions rock ZimPF, state media claims
Daggers drawn as Tsvangirai, Khupe clash on grand coalition

'Mugabe to reshuffle cabinet'



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 41 minutes ago
  • 7
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The 93-year-old leader of Zanu-PF, President Robert Mugabe, who effectively started work on Wednesday this week when he chaired a cabinet meeting, is mulling a reshuffle, which is expected to take place in the first quarter of the year.

The reshuffle would be informed by the state of the economy, performance by ministers, factional realignments and succession considerations among other issues.

Officials said Mugabe was eager to realign the balance of forces within Zanu PF and Government so that he reasserts control in the wake of the ever-intensifying succession battles, which are causing conflict and fragmentation ahead of next year's elections.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

OMG! Zimbabwe To Make Chinese Yuan Its Legal Currency Reasons Will Shock You

OMG! Zimbabwe To Make Chinese Yuan Its Legal Currency Reasons Will Shock You

Air France Flight 'Bomb' In Toilet Prompts Emergency Landing In Kenya

Air France Flight 'Bomb' In Toilet Prompts Emergency Landing In Kenya

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 518