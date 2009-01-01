'Mugabe to reshuffle cabinet'

The 93-year-old leader of Zanu-PF, President Robert Mugabe, who effectively started work on Wednesday this week when he chaired a cabinet meeting, is mulling a reshuffle, which is expected to take place in the first quarter of the year.

The reshuffle would be informed by the state of the economy, performance by ministers, factional realignments and succession considerations among other issues.

Officials said Mugabe was eager to realign the balance of forces within Zanu PF and Government so that he reasserts control in the wake of the ever-intensifying succession battles, which are causing conflict and fragmentation ahead of next year's elections.

