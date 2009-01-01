Khupe joins anti-Mugabe bash critics
The bash, organized by the 21st February movement will be hosted by Matabeleland south province at the Rhodes estate preparatory school in Matobo where the Gukurahundi massacres took place between 1983 and 1987 when the national army's fifth brigade unit crushed the so called dissidents-disgruntled former guerillas and supporters of the late Joshua Nkomo killing thousands.
Khupes sentiments are on the back of the Matobos business community this week calling on opposition parties to and civic groups to institute measures to block Zanu-pf from holding celebrations in the area.
