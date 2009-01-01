Home | World | Africa | Parliament roasts Zimdef boss over misplaced priorities

The University of Zimbabwe's (UZ) nanotechnology department has developed a highly effective lotion for albinos, but is failing to patent and commercialize it due to lack of funds.

This was disclosed by Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef) chief executive officer, Fredrick Mandizvidza, when he appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education on Monday.

At the moment, it is making do with a paltry allocation of about $150 000 from Treasury.

Mandizvidza said the department had taken its samples to South Africa for analysis.

