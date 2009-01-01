Home | World | Africa | Parliament roasts Zimdef boss over misplaced priorities
Khupe joins anti-Mugabe bash critics
Car hijack victim 'bribed by suspect's father'

Parliament roasts Zimdef boss over misplaced priorities



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 5 minutes ago
  • 8
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The University of Zimbabwe's (UZ) nanotechnology department has developed a highly effective lotion for albinos, but is failing to patent and commercialize it due to lack of funds.

This was disclosed by Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef) chief executive officer, Fredrick Mandizvidza, when he appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education on Monday.

At the moment, it is making do with a paltry allocation of about $150 000 from Treasury.

Mandizvidza said the department had taken its samples to South Africa for analysis.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

OMG! Zimbabwe To Make Chinese Yuan Its Legal Currency Reasons Will Shock You

OMG! Zimbabwe To Make Chinese Yuan Its Legal Currency Reasons Will Shock You

Air France Flight 'Bomb' In Toilet Prompts Emergency Landing In Kenya

Air France Flight 'Bomb' In Toilet Prompts Emergency Landing In Kenya

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 518