Parliament roasts Zimdef boss over misplaced priorities
- 7 hours 5 minutes ago
- 8
- 0
This was disclosed by Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef) chief executive officer, Fredrick Mandizvidza, when he appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education on Monday.
At the moment, it is making do with a paltry allocation of about $150 000 from Treasury.
Mandizvidza said the department had taken its samples to South Africa for analysis.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles