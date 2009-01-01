Home | World | Africa | Car hijack victim 'bribed by suspect's father'

There was drama in Guruve court yesterday when an Mvurwi high teacher who was robbed of his Honda fit (ADK 5438) on Saturday's withdrawal request was turned down and referred to regional court in Bindura Mashonaland Central.

It is alleged Nigel Chidamba (23) was arrested in Howard Chiweshe after robbing Kudakwashe Katsande's car.

Katsande told Guruve prosecutor Jane Mwanandimai that Chidamba was his relative hence he just wanted to recover his car and not send him behind bars.

Mwanandimai refused to withdraw the case saying it was a serious offence and it needed to be accessed by provincial prosecutor in Bindura.

Chidamba told the police that he committed the crime under the influence of drugs.

Unconfirmed reports say Katsande was paid US$2800 by Chidamba's father who is regarded as a big fish in Mazowe Mashonaland Central province.

