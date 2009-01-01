Zimbabwe opposition parties avoid too many groupings and form a one united Front
The opposition parties need to discuss about how they must form a one united front although they would be no fusion amongst the opposition political parties.
The Joice Mujuru led party (Zimpf) and MDC T party are said to be supporting coalition.
ZAPU led by Dabengwa, ZUNDE, DARE, RENEWAL DEMOCRATS PARTY, MAVAMBO KUSILE DAWN AND possibility of PDP, MDC-N parties are supporting CODE. Why can't all these parties agree on one thing.If they choose CODE,both parties must go for code.If they choose COALITION, both parties must go for coalition.
It is amazing what we see in Zimbabwe because there is no unity of purpose amongst Zimbabwe opposition parties. For Zimbabwe to be better we need a unity of purpose.
May the opposition parties use this period as a count down to 2018 national elections. May the opposition parties trust each other and if possible all those one man or family political parties be dissolved and go to the parties with structures chosen and endorsed by Congress. Let the parties which are ZANU agents or parties created by ZANU to confuse voters be identified and be left out and people need to be educated to act against those psedo and non existing political parties.
ZANU can be defeated if the opposition parties are able to unite themselves for a purpose and for betterment of Zimbabwe
Sikhumbuzo Moyo independent political analyst
