Pastor Mawarire remanded in custody



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 5 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Pastor Mawarire remanded in custody
Pastor Evan Mawarire who is facing charges of subverting a constitutional government or alternative charges of inciting public violence today made his initial appearance in court and was remanded in custody to the 17th of February.

He was asked to apply for bail at the High Court.

Pastor Mawarire of the '#ThisFlag' movement appears to be losing support from his sympathisers as only a handful turned up for his initial appearance in court.

When ZBC News crew arrived at the Harare Magistrates Court, only journalists could be seen outside the court raising questions over his support base.

Mawarire abandoned his followers after allegedly inciting public violence which saw some people being prosecuted while he was in the comfort of his alleged handlers in the United States.

When Mawarire was arrested last year, hundreds of people came to the Harare Magistrates Court praying for him while others were holding the Zimbabwean flag.

However these supporters have gone into oblivion despite Mawarire announcing his arrest through the social media.

