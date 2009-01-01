Home | World | Africa | Zanu-PF trying to create factions in Mujuru party

The Zimbabwe People First (Zim PF) held their first rally in Guruve South in Mashonaland Central ahead of the much anticipated 2018 election.

The rally was well attended by all wards surrounding Guruve district and they were told to remain focused and fight the common enemy ZANU PF.

Addressing party supporters Mashonaland Central provincial interim coordinator Godfrey Chimombe said Zim PF is a united party and ZANU PF is trying to divide their party by creating fake factions through the media.

"We are a united party and in Mashonaland Central we are very strong since it is the home of our president Joice Mujuru.

"The challenge we only have now is that of ZANU PF trying to create non existing factions through the media but I urge you all to be vigilant and ouster ZANU through the ballot," said Chimombe.

The vice chairman retired major Simon Machiri castigated violence and encouraged their supporters to be at peace as their builders of the nation.

We are builders and violence is not within our syllabus it was a common secret that ZANU PF is the chief culprit of violence hence we have to teach people of Zimbabwe to build the nation in peace, said Machiri.

He also denounced those who link Zim PF with ZANU PF saying all political party members are free to join Zim PF not the other way round.

However, Criswell Mutematsaka provincial commit member slammed vote buying by the ruling party saying it is a sign of desperation.

"Do not be deceived by little inputs and brown rice being dished by clueless ZANU PF it is a sign of desperation.

We were once there in that system but we left them because we saw it was a sign of desperation at the same time killing our nation, we have to register and vote for a better Zimbabwe," he said

