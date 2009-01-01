Home | World | Africa | Notorious Zimbabwean businessmen nabbed trying to smuggle 2kg Gold, USD $1.7 Million

Notorious Zimbabwean businessmen nabbed for trying to smuggle Gold and $1.7 mil Yesterday Messrs Bornface Ndlikimba and Kingsley Ndlalambi appeared before a Mesina Magistrate Court for allegedly smuggling United States Dollars into Zimbabwe.

The duo are believed to have been arrested by the Mesina police who acted on a tip off from an anonymous person on the 30th of January after being caught in possession of 2 Kgs of Gold and $1.7 million cash stashed on the dashboard of Mr Ndlalambi's black, GP plated Jeep Cherokee.

Mr Ndlikima is no stranger to controversy, he is popular for the now defunct Loftus Investments Private Limited which ran investment schemes but was later closed down for operating without licences. He was charged with contravention of the Reserve Bank Act, and swindling some investors, he was however latter acquitted, the court citing insufficient evidence.

Mr Ndlalambi is an online forex trader and sociality popular for lavish and reckless spending in highclass clubs and bars in Johannesburg, Harare and Bulawayo. He was recently seen at the Durban Gupta family compound. A controversial powerful family which is believed to be the puppetiers of the South African presidency.

Both Ndlalami and Ndlikima were release on R100 000 bail to the custody of their lawyer Mr Titus Letswalo.

In passing the bail decision magistrate Mphela Gwane described the duo as flight risk whose moral turpitude is questionable and thus order them to report to the Mesina police station every Friday.

Both the gold and money was confiscated to the custody of the law enforcement.

By John Zimoto

