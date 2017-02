Home | World | Africa | Study Abroad Opportunities

ZIM SCHOLARS offers interested students the opportunity to study at prestigious Russian State Universities and to get Higher Education in more than 200 Medical, Engineering, Technical, Economic and Humanities Specialties.

SPECIALTIES

MEDICAL SPECIALTIES

General medicine (tuition in Russian, English or French): course duration - 6 years;

Sports medicine: course duration - 6 years;

Pediatrics: course duration - 6 years;

Dentistry (tuition in Russian or English): course duration - 5 years;

Pharmacy (tuition in Russian or French): course duration - 5 years;

Clinical psychology: course duration - 5 years;

Postgraduate studies in more than 100 medical specialties:

Internship. Course duration - 1 year;

Clinical residency (Russian and English mediums).

Course duration - from 2 to 5 years depending on the specialty and doctor's wish;

PhD: course duration - 3 years.

ECONOMICAL SPECIALTIES

More than 20 economic specialties are offered: Management; Economics; Business Information Systems; Commerce; Public and Municipal Administration; Banking & Finance; Accounting, Human Resource Management and others.

Course duration for economic specialties (academic years): "Bachelor of Science" degree - 4 years;

"Master of Science" degree - 2 years;

PhD - 3 years.

ENGINEERING AND TECHNICAL SPECIALTIES

Mining,

Oil and Gas Engineering,

Architecture;

Civil and Industrial Engineering;

Project Design Restoration,

Design;

Water and Heat Supply Engineering;

Production of Building Materials, Units and Constructions. Aviation;

Piloting;

Airport Complex Management,

Air Navigation,

Aircraft Engines and Power Generating Systems,

Air Navigation Maintenance.

Computer Technologies,

Information Systems and Security,

Radio engineering,

Electronics, Robotic Systems, Telecommunications and Communication Systems.

Ship Navigation,

Shipbuilding,

Technical operation of ships and shipping equipment,

Operation cargo equipment at ports and transport terminals.

Electrical engineering,

Electro technologies,

Electric power supply.

Agronomy,

Agricultural engineering,

Agricultural production and processing,

Forestry,

Fcology, v

Veterinary medicine.

Refrigeration,

Food technology and production,

Food and nutrition,

Biotechnology, bread, fish, dairy products and meat production.

Course duration for engineering and technical specialties

(academic years):

"Bachelor of Science" degree - 4 years; "

Master of Science" degree - 2 years;

"Specialist" qualification - 5 years;

PhD - 3 years.

THE HUMANITIES AND CLASSIC SPECIALTIES

Nanotechnology,

Mechanics,

Mathematics,

Physics,

Chemistry,

Biology,

Zoology,

Biophysics,

Geography,

Cartography,

History,

Ecology, s

Oil science,

Philosophy,

Sociology,

Logistics,

Psychology,

Statistics,

Museum and Monument Protection,

Law,

Philology,

International Relations,

Journalism,

Linguistics,

Publishing,

Public Relations & Advertising,

Design,

Translation Studies,

Tourism & Hospitality Management

Physical Education and Sport,

Pedagogy and Psychology,

performing arts (acting), theater direction,

Cinema and Television Production,

Camera-operating technologies,

Music, graphics, choreography, conducting, sound engineering

Course duration for classical and humanities specialties (academic years):

"Bachelor of Science" degree - 4 years

; "Master of Science" degree - 2 years;

"Specialist" qualification - 5 years; PhD - 3 years

Required Documents

Copy of your passport (pages with the photo, date of birth and passport expiry date); Certificate of complete higher secondary education with academic transcript for undergraduate programs / higher education degree with academic transcript for postgraduate program

Zim Scholars invites you to the recruitment seminar:

VENUE: : BULAWAYO PUBLIC LIBRARY

DATE: : 17 FEBRUARY 2017

TIME: : 0900 hrs -1200 hrs

REGISTRATION:

Starts on 6 February 2017 to 16 February 2017

'Visit our Bulawayo Office Zimdef House Fifth Floor

Call/ Whatsapp: +263774007046/ +263773765375/+263784240791/ +27764715723 for details

