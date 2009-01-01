Home | World | Africa | Man glassed by tout after refusing to board a kombi

A Bulawayo man was reportedly glassed by a tout after he had refused to board a kombi along Luveve Road sometime in December last year.

Fisani Ncube was assaulted with a broken beer bottle.

The suspect, 21-year-old Winston Moyo from Cowdray Park has been charged with attempted murder.

He appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube.

Moyo was not asked to plead and remanded in custody to February 10 for plea recording.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa