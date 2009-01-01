Man glassed by tout after refusing to board a kombi
- 6 hours 2 minutes ago
- 8
- 0
Fisani Ncube was assaulted with a broken beer bottle.
The suspect, 21-year-old Winston Moyo from Cowdray Park has been charged with attempted murder.
He appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube.
Moyo was not asked to plead and remanded in custody to February 10 for plea recording.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 427