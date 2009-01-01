Brothers lose feelings for women after being sodomised by goblins
Allegations are that Blessing Mandaza (24) and Brian Mandaza (21) are being sodomised by unknown goblins since 2014 to date and they suspect a relative whom they are not at liberty to disclose to the media as the chief culprit.
"We are being tormented by goblins and as we visit sangomas we catch one relative who is causing it.
"The problem is so severe that we do not have erection and feelings for women," Blessing is quoted saying
Their father Obert Mandaza (65) said he is aware the men's problem but does not have money to solve the problem hence he is now clueless.
