WATCH: ZimPF official reacts to 'Kaukonde to topple Mujuru'

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 45 minutes ago
ZimPF Mashonaland Central Provincial Coordinator, Godfrey Chimombe has denied ever attending a provincial meeting where he allegedly said "Ray Kaukonde with the support of Didymus Mutasa, Rugare Gumbo and Kudakwashe Bhasikiti-Chuma is now gunning for the party's province."

WATCH: Godfrey Chimombe talks to Bulawayo24 News, 03 Feb 2017.

