Open letter to Jealousy Mawarire of Mujuru Party

Open letter to Jealousy Mawarire, the National Spokesperson for Zimbabwe People First (ZPF), led by former vice president, Joice Mujuru.

A press release has come to light accusing Bulawayo 24 of being a fake and spooky news organisation because we reported a story about ZimPF holding an inaugural congress in September 2017.



We would respectfully urge Mr Mawarire to do his research first before making accusations such as these because the story was originally reported by the Financial Gazette, which we doubt can be accused of being fake and spooky.

Below is a link to the original story and the name of the Financial Gazette's reporter,

Zimbabwe People First congress in September, report by Andrew Kunambura, Political Reporter http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:RAKAYSkeg2kJ:www.financialgazette.co.zw/zimbabwe-people-first-congress-in-september/&num=1&client=firefox-b&hl=en&gl=uk&strip=0&vwsrc=0

The accusatory and delegitimising tone in Mawarire's press release is worrisome considering that ZimPF is supposed to be a break away from Zanu PF and how the ruling party treats the press.

Regarding this report, Mawarire should communicate with the much respected Financial Gazette, because as we said before, they carried the original report.

What we find worrying is how Bulawayo24.com is accused of malicious propaganda and being an enemy of ZimPF and of the people of Zimbabwe. This is hugely irresponsible if freedom of speech and of the press is to be respected. We pride ourselves of being a champion of the people and fighting for their causes.

We strongly believe that even if we do not always agree, we the press and the political parties, all want what is best for Zimbabwe.

If the same false and malicious accusation was coming from a ruling party it would be considered intimidation and a chokehold on freedom and we highly doubt that this is what ZimPF stands for.

If clarifications are necessary please contact us and we can clear it up as we would have on this particular report.