Time for the youth to make noise

As a black man, if there is nothing you are prepared to risk your life for, then you are a coward and unworthy of our love and care. Robert Mugabe sacrificed his life and spent 11 years in prison for something he was willing to die for but that doesn't mean he has a right to abuse and oppress us. I will never respect a coward who refused to address the suffering of a people who help him to get elected. My black consciousness requires me that I speak to power without greed. What a waste of 36 years. I am just fearless enough to say what others think and are too afraid to say. Iam no sheep,, not part of a herd, and don't need a Shepherd to tell me what to think, what to say or when to say it. Some of us got to be willing to put our lives On the Line for fellow Zimbabweans,like so many did for us throughout the history of Zimbabwe, if we want the next generation to survive. Robert Mugabe has mortgaged the future of our kids.

These days when I interact with many young Zimbabweans on the Internet, I forsee a new generation of young leaders who believe that something ought to be done in order to change the status quo. I commend the works many young Zimbabwean entrepreneurs who have in one way or the other contribute massively to create jobs that are helping in the fight against youth unemployment. When I look into the future of the country, I see a country booming with a lot of opportunities but Zanu Pf and Mugabe have shuttered that dream for many young Zimbabweans.

However the road to the promised land is not going to be smooth. As hard as we may try to put the interest of Zimbabweans first, on the agenda there is definitely going to be a lot of distractions,confusions and manipulations coming from all aspects. Inspite of this, the youth must not allow themselves to be manipulated by any of these circumstances. Today the media remains the most powerful weapon in the world. Let's use it to out advantage and find ways of spreading news about the tyranny in Zimbabwe. Are you aware that there is no single raw material on the international market whose price is determined by any of our leaders. A new generation of leadership is expected to rise up from among the youth with a determination to save mother Zimbabwe from the firm grip of neo colonialism, political incompetence and corruption which is currently becoming the hallmark of modern African leadership.

Malcolm X once said, "Earlier in life, I had discovered that if you want something, you had better make some noise ".Our youth need to make some noise because they are being disadvantaged by the ruling government. Youth pressure groups like Tajamuka, OAUS, This Flag and YARD are in the right direction and we should applaud them. It is clear that Zimbabwe still remains under developed because many of the youthful talents that can transform the country have been ignored for far too long. Nevertheless this is not a reason for them to give up. It is time for the youth to start making some noise or else the status quo will never change.

Gather yourselves infront of the Parliament, at Africa Unity Square, infront of various African Embassies.March in your numbers towards the stations of various TV networks. While you are there continue to make noise and rest not until your voices are heard and your concerns addressed. Finally I therefore put forward an action plan which must be followed in order for a new generation of incorruptible leaders for the country becomes a reality within the shortest possible time for the benefit of Zimbabwe. #The Zimbabwean youth must first organise in small groups and create the platforms for dialogue and exchange ideas. #The groups must identify and nominate highly incorruptible members as their leaders #The groups must have power to remove from office, leaders identified to the corrupt #Leaders of various youth groups must link up and draw a common agenda for the Youth Liberation Movement or simply call it the Zimbabwe Youth Liberation Movement (ZLYM).All such agenda must focus on youth empowerment including a protest to remove the age restricted political portfolios from our constitution. #The Zimbabwe Youth Liberation Movement must remain vocal in their communities, highlighting the challenges of the youth on any given platform. #Leaders of the youth movement can thus venture into the political terrain and stand up for the rights of the youth. We need more young people in parliament #Where possible, no youth must vote for the old men but rather a candidate nominated from the political parties formed by the youth and dedicated to the youth.If this is done, youth can begin to make an impact in Zimbabwe leadership and help wrestle Power from the old men like our 92 year old President. It is true That for the youth to begin ignoring the old men in elections and rather concentrate on such leaders born out of the Youth Revolutionary Movement,who truly have the welfare of the youth at heart. This process if well implemented can help send a strong signal to the world that Zimbabwe is now ready for a new generation of revolutionary leaders dedicated to end corruption once and for all.

In Zimbabwe the rate of unemployed youths has just skyrocketed to unprecedented levels including University graduates. What is causing all this? There are quite a number of reasons but paramount amongst are : #BAD LEADERSHIP /Lack of vision. As a result of bad leadership there is currently no clear policies that aim to address unemployment in Zimbabwe. We lack industrialisation that create jobs. Therefore we export unprocessed agricultural products and minerals, thereby losing money and jobs to do outsiders. Our underdeveloped agricultural sector has taken a lot of jobs off the system. Some state institutions that were meant to create jobs have been sold off to private investors. These private investors want more profit and such lay off many of the local workers while bringing in workers from abroad, eg the Chinese. Then there is the indegenisation Act which scares away investors. #BAD EDUCATION SYSTEM. Our education system is not tailored to address the needs of out immediate environment. We have universities that offers courses that are only good for workers and not employers. How can business graduates, mostly Accountants contribute meaningfully to the production of Diamonds, Platinum, Copper and Gold without any health and safety, Engineering and Environmental research background. Where are the Mining/Engineering schools that will train engineers to handle our mines. Our current engineers can't even fix roads for God's sake. Our universities are dominated by arts, political and social sciences courses, leaving very little room for science and technical courses. Secondly the education system we have has been training people who come out with a notion that government or society must employ them. Many graduates therefore do not take any initiatives to create jobs for themselves. There are many graduates who do not see the need to be on site or field but rather they want to wear a suit and tie more often. #CORRUPTION. Often, there are many donor countries who contribute a huge chunk of money dedicated for Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs). If such money were to be used for the intended purposes, it could boost the expansion of many small businesses to employ more workers. Unfortunately such monies often end up in the pockets of the political elites. The money is spend on their political campaigns and rallies and some even buy votes with cash instead of setting up businesses that can employ the youth.

THE WAY FORWARD Educational reform is needed to address the crises posed by unemployment. We need an educational system that will be tailored to the needs of our immediate environment. There is no need for a university which sits on huge diamonds and Gold reserves to be training people who can sing and dance. Our universities must identify the challenges within the immediate environment and help train more specialists to address them. Additionally every organisation must dedicate itself to the fight against corruption. Monies that are Meant for infrastructural development must not end up in an offshore account somewhere while our people continue to dwell in communities without reliable water and electricity. Government must dedicate more resources to the building of industries to help absorb some of the unemployed youth. This will help tackle the challenges posed by unemployment such as armed robbery, prostitution unwanted pregnancies and the spread of HIV/AIDS. Zimbabwe needs men of action. We need a new generation of positive thinkers who are ready to practice what they preach not old leaders who talk more about the past instead of the future. Most importantly we need leaders who possess the "CAN DO"spirit. The era we thought the Africans are not capable must cease,for there is nothing good we can achieve if we continue to see one another as strangers. Unity is a must and with all the educated youth we have, surely another Zimbabwe is Possible.