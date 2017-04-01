Home | World | Africa | Three magistrates to handle cases of political violence

Three magistrates have been assigned to deal with cases of politically motivated violence and intimidation in Masvingo Province in the event of such incidents occurring and being brought before the courts in light of the pending Mwenezi East by-election.

In an extraordinary gazette published yesterday, the Judicial Service Commission Acting chairman Justice Luke Malaba has assigned Mr Tinashe Langton Ndokera, Ms Sibonginkosi Mkandla and Mr Honest Musiiwa to preside over politically motivated crimes in the province.

The Mwenezi East by-election would be held on April 8 and the ruling Zanu-PF election campaign has reached a crescendo in the constituency, where the party has lined up 60 rallies to drum up support for its candidate Joosbi Omar.

"It is hereby notified in terms of Section 133 (3) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13), that the Judicial Service Commission has designated the magistrates listed in the schedule to try cases of politically motivated violence and intimidation in Masvingo Province before, during and after the Mwenezi East House of Assembly by-election," said Justice Malaba.

The by-election, to be held on Saturday next week, will be held to fill in a vacancy left after the death of Zanu-PF National Assembly member Joshua Moyo in December last year.

The revolutionary party is smelling victory in the by-election, with its main rival Mr Kudakashe Bhasikiti of the embattled ZimPF having chickened out of the race, alleging vote buying and intimidation by the ruling party.

This has left Omar to battle it out with Mr Turner Mhango of Free Zimbabwe Congress Party and Mr Welcome Masuku of National Constitutional Assembly.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission also gazetted results of the Nomination Court for the by-election which confimed Omar, Mr Bhasikiti, Mr Masuku and Mr Mhango as the candidates.

In the same Government Gazette, the electoral body published the appointment of Mr Charles Daswa of Rutenga Secondary School as the constituency elections officer.

