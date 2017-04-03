Home | World | Africa | Mugabe gets mobile wheel chair

President Robert Mugabe says there is need to follow party structures and hierarchy without going to the press or engaging in demonstrations.

The President was speaking at a special belated birthday present presentation ceremony organised by cabinet ministers at State House this Monday morning.

Addressing cabinet ministers at the presentation ceremony, President Mugabe said taking issues to the media and public demonstrations are not the way to solve issues in the party and to discipline party members.

The ministers presented President Mugabe with a special massage chair. He was accompanied by the First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe.

President Mugabe thanked the ministers for putting their heads together in coming up with the idea of the gift saying the move is a manifestation of the team spirit which should always prevail at all times in the delivery of services to the nation.

He said members of cabinet should always pull together and help each other in delivering the ZIM ASSET programme.

President Mugabe was also given a brand new 9 carat wrist watch called the Gushungo brand and a pen, also a Gushungo label.

Also present at the ceremony was the Minister of Policy Coordination and Promotion of Socio-Economic Ventures in the President's Office Simon Khaya Moyo who has been away on sick leave.

The event was coordinated and organised by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira.

