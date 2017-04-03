Vice does not triumph over virtue

And Joseph's master took him, and put him into the prison.... But the Lord was with Joseph, and shewed him mercy, and gave him favour in the sight of the keeper of the prison. Genesis 39:20, 21.

Wherever you may be placed, you must be fortified by firm principle. Enter life determined by the help of God to cleave close to whatsoever things are honest, true, lovely, and of good report.

What a lesson for all youth we have in the history of Joseph. Here moral integrity was preserved under the strongest temptations.

Joseph was saved by his religious principles, which led him promptly and firmly to resist the device of Satan.

Had it not been for this wicked act of Potiphar's wife, Joseph would never have become prime minister of Egypt. The temptations we face come to refine us to be better & pure heavenly candidates. Some problems are ladders we have to climb on to get to the ultimate goal.

Joseph did not make his lot worse by repining. *He possessed genuine religion....* _God was preparing him for a position of trust, honor, and usefulness._

Joseph learned to govern by first learning to *obey.* *_He humbled himself, and God exalted him._* Those who want heaven must first ask God for this obedience virtue, keep His commandments & practice pure religion then thus they're assured of heaven.

