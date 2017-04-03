Home | World | Africa | PICTURES: Anti-Kasukuwere demo underway in Bindura

By midday, about over a thousand Zanu-PF supporters marched through the town of Bindura, chanting slogans and holding placards denouncing the party's National Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

Demo

Kasukuwere is among top Zanu PF officials who have recently fallen out with First Lady Grace Mugabe and there have been calls for his ouster from the party following the expulsion of Women's League top brass Eunice Sandi-Moyo and Sarah Mahoka.

The marchers comprise members of the Women's League, War veterans, youths and members and messages on posters include "Pasi neG40"," "This thug (in reference to Kasukuwere) must fall."

Earlier on, it was reported that 14 people were arrested for 'attempting to stop the demonstration'

The party's Mash Central provincial chairman Dickson Mafios, who is also under fire over the same issue, reportedly fled his office in the morning as the march began.

