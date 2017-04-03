Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Pravin Gordhan fans attack journalists

Pravin Gordhan fhe now-former finance minister has teared and incited people against the Gupta funded news channel, ANN7.

On Friday, as the media organisations were asking their questions, Gordhan brought up the issue of ANN7's coverage of the last few days. He tore into the channel for their use of so-called "independent analysts," and how they have constantly worked to discredit him.

