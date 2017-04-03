Why Zuma need to reshuffle the Cabinet
- 03/04/2017 05:37:00
- 1
- 0
1. Pravin Gordhan has too many shares in banks and this will be a conflict of interest.
2. There are people protecting white monopoly capital.
3. We need Ministers who can bring about Radical Economic Transformation.
4. We need Ministers who can stand up to white monopoly capital.
This is what will happen if the president should reshuffle the Cabinet:
1. The Media will bombard society with Propaganda.
2. The DA and EFF will call for a vote of no confidence in pres Zuma.
3. The mouthpiece of the DA ... the Rating Agencies , will scare us with downgrading.
4. Helen Suzman Foundation and Freedom Under Law will run to the Courts.
5. Sipho Pityana will mobilise his SaveSA to march.
6. The Opposition will discredit the new Ministers.
7. The Opposition will say the Guptas appointed them.
8. The Opposition will say Zuma wants to loot .
9. DA supporters will flood social media with all kinds of boogieman nonsense.
This is the time to stand strong as South Africans.
Now is the time for the ANC to bring Radical Economic Transformation, without fear or favour
