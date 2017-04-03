Home | World | Africa | Penny Penny in punch up

HE'S known as the Shangaan disco king.

But get on the wrong side of his temper . . .

AND BE READY FOR A ROYAL BEAT DOWN.

This as Penny Penny, real name Eric Nkovani, swapped his mic for boxing gloves, insiders claimed.

Those in the know alleged the star of the reality TV show, Papa Penny Ahee, last week did a number on Lawrence Ubisi, the station manager of Munghana Lonene FM.

"He started by pushing him around before losing it. Lawrence was dumbfounded by the attack," the source said of the beating that allegedly happened at the 14th Xitsonga Music Awards.

"Not only did he unleash his fists on the guy, he also roughed him up and grabbed him by the belt - in front of everyone."

But Penny Penny denied the allegation.

When asked to give his version of the Shangaan disco king said: "It's all lies. People want to create news out of nothing."

According to a source, trouble started when Penny Penny was booked to perform at the awards' ceremony held in Giyani Stadium last weekend.

The source claimed: "When he arrived at the entrance, security denied his band entry, arguing they were not accredited.

"Penny Penny then got on the phone to call everyone he could to come to his rescue. But no one did - not even the station manager."

A second informant said a "now-furious" Penny Penny also nearly moered King of Kwaito Arthur Mafokate on the day.

"Arthur's crime was that he tried to bulldoze his way into performing before his scheduled time, which was well after Papa Penny's show," the informant said.

"Penny Penny was done setting up and testing the sound when the MC prepared the crowd for his performance with a countdown. Engineers switched off the sound and started playing Arthur's track."

When Penny Penny allegedly looked up at the engineers' box and saw Arthur, he got angry.

"As Mnike, a song for which Arthur is famous, started playing, Penny Penny headed backstage to Arthur and threatened to moer him. He was stopped by security. Things could have gotten ugly for Arthur."

When asked to comment, Arthur said: "I don't know what you're talking about."

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said he was not aware of the incident. Said Kganyago: "What I know is Penny Penny was unhappy at some point before he went on stage. I talked to him and he was fine."

Lawrence refused to comment, but said: "For me, it's water under the bridge."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa