Telecel Offers Data Dongle bundle for Students
- 03/04/2017 04:44:00
- 1
- 0
The holiday promotion will give customers a dongle for $20 which will be bundled with 1 gigabyte of data with a validity period of one month. The offer is primarily targeted at students over the school holiday season.
Telecel Zimbabwe Communications and Branding Director, Mr. Obert Mandimika, said the offer was intended to make the data device more affordable for students as they do pursue their assignments over the holiday period.
"The Dongle Madness Students' Holiday Promotion, as implied by the name, gives students the opportunity to secure a data dongle at $20 bundled with 1 gigabyte of data. Telecel has seen an increased interest and usage of data over the past months and our customers have been requesting for data related offerings and bundles.
"This promotion foreshadows Telecel future plans to continue to unveil more affordable offerings to our customers. Telecel is working on more offerings and customers should expect more value and innovation in the coming weeks," explained Mandimika.
The dongles on promotion are currently available in Telecel shops and their franchise shops nationwide.
Telecel recently unveiled MegaBoost a pre-paid voice and data combo package that offers its customers WhatsApp, voice, texts and data from as little as 50 cents. It also comes in combos for $1, $2, $5 and $10.
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles