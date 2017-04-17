White supremacists, blacks join hands in anti-Zuma protests

The continuing mass protests against president Jacob Zuma could see South Africa sliding into anachy with devastating economic repurcussions across the African continent.The on-going protests have unsettled thousands of African immigrants who left their countries to seek better life in South Africa.

The immigrants fear they might loose their jobs if the economy goes into recession.The "Zuma Must Go Protests" were sparked by the president's midnight cabinet reshuffle which saw the axing of finance minister Pravin Goardhan and his deputy,Mcebisi Jonas and others.Gordhan,the blue eyed boy of major financial institutions has been described by some ANC leaders as arrogant and impossible to work with.The former finance minister,according to insiders in the ANC,was recommended for the job by bosses of the powerful financial instituions after the controversial sacking of Nhlanhla Nene who was the finance minister in 2015.

Gordhan was never Zuma's choice for the job to begin with.The question is:Why would the dismissal of one minister provoke so much outrage across the country?Is he special than the other ministers who also lost their jobs during the reshuffle?Did his sacking upset the bosses who recommended him for the job in the first place?Was he the inside man of the outside forces that control some governments in Africa?Gordhan admitted himself that he was handpicked by Zuma for the job after the departure of Nene who was replaced by Rooysen.

Rooysen was removed following an outcry by the business community.Gordhan himself had recommended other candidates to the president for the job but Zuma allegedly told him he was the favourite of many people who thought he would be able to stabilise the markets.That was after the financial institutions bosses met the ANC's top six on he issue.Zuma agreed reluctantly to appoint Gordhan at the expense of his preferred candidate but a few months down the line the relationship between the former finance minister and the president became sour.

Gordhan was said to have become too big for his boots and was able to defy presidential directives.Zuma got fed and was left with no choice but to dismiss him.His firing has triggered the mass protests.The question is:Who is behind the protests to force Zuma out of office?The protests are said to have been organised by the Save South Africa organisation and opposition parties.Some members of white supremacist organisations who have killed blacks on their farms after mistaking them for baboons and monkeys have joined hands with blacks in the anti-Zuma protests.

South Africans of all races have never shown so much determination about serious issues before.Why now?Opposition leaders who dont get along have suddenly become buddies.Unholy alliances have been forged to force Zuma out of office.Even blacks are not talking about other ministers who have been sacked but its all about the golden boy-Gordhan.And the ratings agencies were so quick to downgrade the country to junk status less than two days after his dismissal.

Chapter 5 of the constitution allows the president to exercise his powers bestowed upon him to reshuffle his cabinet,fire and hire ministers of his choosing-Gordhan included.Zuma owes no one an apology for firing Gordhan.As president of the country, he may, from time to time,consult his party seniors for their opinion but the final say and decision lies with him.Gordhan should tell South Africans the truth about the reason for his dismissal and stop engaging in political grandstanding to embarrass Zuma and the ANC.He knows exactly why he was fired but he has chosen to decampaign the president with the support of the opposition.

Its unfortunate that millions of black South Africans do not see what is happening in their country or who is behind the crisis.They are blindly following the organisers of the marches who have their own agenda.These are the same same financial institutions,not the Guptas,which are trying to capture the state by controlling the treasury and wielding too much influence on the ruling party like they do in most parts of Africa and Asia.The governments which refuse to be controlled from outside pay the price.Their criticism of the Guptas borders on hypocrisy because they too are doing the same-trying to capture the state.

The Guptas have become targets of white businesses and the right wing media because they are now taking most of the lucrative government contracts away from the big boys.

The anti-Zuma crusaders have the backing of powewrful media which controls the flow of information and controls the minds of the blacks.They also have the support of dubious analysts who are known opposition sympathisers.The so called analysts have never said anything positive about the ANC or Zuma.