Mugabe in shock hair cut
Mugabe has never been seen in public clean shaven, probably in decades.
Weeks ago, Mugabe pulled another surprise when he appeared in Mauritius in a safari shirt.
He usually dresses up in western designer suits.
Journalist Brezhnev Malaba posted on his twitter account saying "Robert Mugabe never ceases to amaze! He has emerged clean-shaven at Heroes' Acre. He looks 20 years younger! He has shaved off 20yrs!"
Added another social media user "President Mugabe speaking at the National Heroes Acre. " He has a bald haircut. Might be first time I've seen him bald. Is this breaking news?".
Mugabe is burying Brigadier-General James Jotham Murozvi.
