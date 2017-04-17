Home | World | Africa | Mugabe in shock hair cut

The 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe shocked mourners today when he showed up with a new hair style - a bald cut - at the National Hero's Acre.

Mugabe has never been seen in public clean shaven, probably in decades.

Weeks ago, Mugabe pulled another surprise when he appeared in Mauritius in a safari shirt.

He usually dresses up in western designer suits.

Journalist Brezhnev Malaba posted on his twitter account saying "Robert Mugabe never ceases to amaze! He has emerged clean-shaven at Heroes' Acre. He looks 20 years younger! He has shaved off 20yrs!"

Added another social media user "President Mugabe speaking at the National Heroes Acre. " He has a bald haircut. Might be first time I've seen him bald. Is this breaking news?".

Mugabe is burying Brigadier-General James Jotham Murozvi.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa