Zinwa refuses to reconnect Gwanda

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority ( ZINWA )says the water shortages currently faced in Gwanda are as a result of the failure by the local authority to pay for its water requirements following the installation of bulk water by ZINWA in the town.

In a statement, ZINWA says the parastatal had installed prepaid water metres in Gwanda last year in a bid to curb councils ballooning debt that is now over US$10 million.

Under the prepaid system the local authority is expected to pay for water first before the parastatal supplies the commodity to the town.

While ZINWA says the installation followed consultations with the local authority, Gwanda town Mayor Councillor Knowledge Ndlovu has refuted the claims .

The city fathers say they had agreed that bulk prepaid metres will only work once council has rolled out its prepaid water metre programmes first as residents are not paying for water services.

