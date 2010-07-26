Home | World | Africa | Sunday Chidzambwa in car crash, hits pedestrian
Sunday Chidzambwa in car crash, hits pedestrian



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 17 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
ZPC Kariba coach Sunday Chidzambwa reportedly hit a pedestrian before crashing into a house today in Mash West province.

A source claims that the car belongs to a woman [name supplied].

More to follow......

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

