Truck driver escapes death by a whisker
- 4 hours 21 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
A 58 year old man survived death by a whisker after his haulage truck hit an elephant at Dopota lay-by in Hwange last night.
The accident occurred 65 kilometres from the mining town near the turn off to Hwange Main Camp along the Bulawayo Victoria Falls highway around 7pm.
The visibly shaken driver, Evenings Kunaka who was heading for Hwange to deliver maize at the GMB depot said an elephant suddenly appeared on the main road at full speed attempting to cross and join the rest of the herd which was in the nearby fields.
In another related incident, Parks and Wildlife Management Authority rangers shot two elephants under the problem animal control programme as elephants are wreaking havoc in the fields.
As late as midnight, villagers could be seen walking past the scene of the accident carrying buckets and heading to a nearby field where one of the elephants was being skinned.
When the ZBC News crew arrived at the field, villagers were busy skinning the elephant but called on the government to find a lasting solution to their problem as they never harvest anything in their fields.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles