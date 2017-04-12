Home | World | Africa | 'Take off days at work to attend hero's burial' - Minister urges people

Members of the apostolic sect have thronged the National Hero's Acre in Harare for the burial of Brigadier-General James Jotham Murozvi.

Apostolic sect members usual take large sections of the burial site during burials.

As reported by state controlled Herald today Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Miriam Chikukwa begged people to take an off day to attend the burial and make up numbers.

Chikukwa said Harare would have 10 buses, Masvingo (where Brig Gen Murozvi came from) will have five , while all other provinces would have one bus each.

"We are urging those that will be at work to ask for permission to come in their numbers and bury their national hero" the Herald said.

