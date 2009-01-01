Home | World | Africa | 'Chief' Dakamela's body expected from UK

THE body of regent Chief Dakamela from Nkayi in Matabeleland North Province who died two weeks ago in the United Kingdom was expected in the country last night ahead of her burial in Matobo tomorrow.

Born Hleziphi Dakamela, the regent chief died in her sleep at the age of 73 at her daughter's home where she had gone to visit.

Nkayi District Administrator Ms Matildah Mlotshwa said regent Chief Dakamela will be buried at Matopo Mission's graveyard where her late husband was buried.

"Chief Dakamela of Nkayi who passed away last fortnight will be buried on Saturday at her late husband's home in Matobo, Matabeleland South province at the mission," said Ms Mlotshwa.

The Regent Chief was born in 1944 in Mbada village in Nkayi.

She trained and worked as a teacher in Dakamela until her time of retirement in 2004, the same year she became a regent chief, taking over from her brother Khura Dakamela who died in 2002.

Following his death, he was supposed to be succeeded by his son, but at that time he was a minor resulting in his sister being chosen as the regent chief.

The regent chief, who was widowed, is survived by three children.

She was found dead by her grandchildren two weeks ago in the UK as they prepared to go to school.

Ms Mlotshwa said the district lost a leader who contributed to the upholding of the district's culture and traditions.

