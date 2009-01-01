How long will you refuse to keep my commandments

And it shall come to pass, that on the sixth day they shall prepare that which they bring in; and it shall be twice as much as they gather daily. Exodus 16:5.

The Lord suffered His people Israel to go into bondage in Egypt because they did not walk in His ways but dishonored Him by their continual transgressions.

By their long mingling with a nation of idolaters their faith became confused and corrupted. Association with the ungodly and unbelieving will have the same influence upon those who believe the present truth unless they keep the Lord ever before them so that His Spirit shall be their shield....

Those who exalt their own ideas above the plainly specified will of God are saying, as did Pharaoh, "Who is the Lord, that I should obey his voice?" We have most often questioned the Lordship of God.

The Lord said unto Moses, "How long refuse ye to keep my commandments and my laws?" And today how long shall we refuse to keep His commandments and exercise pure religion (not denominationalism)

That there might be no mistake in the matter, the Father and the Son descended upon Mount Sinai, and there the precepts of His law were spoken in awful grandeur in the hearing of all Israel.

Jesus has descended to the hearts in the form of the small voice that says no to Sin but have been disregarded!

