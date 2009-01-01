Home | World | Africa | Prominent lawyer blows clients divorce payout

A PROMINENT Shurugwi lawyer allegedly squandered $2 500 in trust funds which was supposed to go towards his client's divorce settlement.

Mavese Mapfumo of Beacon Kopje suburb in Shurugwi appeared before Provincial Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing theft of trust funds charges.

Mapfumo pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to May 12.

Prosecuting, Mr Bernard Nyoni said in January 2013, Mrs Mirirai Tsikira had a dispute with her husband, Mr Titus Makiwa and decided to engage Mapfumo for legal services.

He said the matter was heard at Shurugwi Civil court and a magistrate ruled that stand number 78 Beacon Kopje in Shurugwi which the two owned during their marriage should be evaluated by a real estate agent and each party was to get an equal share.

The property, Mr Nyoni said, was valued at $5 000 by Trevor Dollar Real Estate Agent and Mrs Tsikira decided to pay $2 500 to Mr Makiwa as his share.

"The complainant also wanted the accused person to assist her in selling her matrimonial homestead at stand number 78 Beacon Kopje, Shurugwi so that she would get her share following the divorce. The accused person would charge legal fees and the complainant's brother, Mr Wilbert Rambanapasi, would deposit the legal fees into Mapfumo's bank account," said Mr Nyoni.

"On May 1 in 2014, complainant proceeded to the accused person's office with $2 500 cash which the accused person was supposed to hand over to Makiwa as a buyout share. The money was receipted in the accused person's law firm trust account and the complainant was issued with a receipt number 671."

Mr Nyoni said the lawyer later informed the complainant that Makiwa was refusing to collect the money after consulting his lawyers.

The court heard that in August 2014, Mapfumo squandered the money without Mrs Tsikira's consent.

Mr Nyoni said on June 26 last year, Mrs Tsikira went to Mapfumo's office to claim her money back but it was in vain.

A report was made to the police leading to Mapfumo's arrest.

