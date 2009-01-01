Home | World | Africa | Man axe friend for demanding his dues

A MAN from Umguza district has been sentenced to six years in prison for striking his friend with an axe on the forehead after he demanded his debt in public.

Ian Ngwenya (29) of Helensvale Farm in Umguza struck Mr Consult Muzamba after he demanded his $23 when they were in a local bar.

A court heard that Ngwenya got angry and accused Mr Muzamba of embarrassing him in public by asking for his money.

Mr Muzamba sustained a deep cut and was rushed to a hospital.

Ngwenya appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza facing a charge of attempted murder.

He pleaded not guilty.

"I didn`t want to strike him, it was a mistake. I lost my temper your Worship," said Ngwenya.

Mr Mabeza sentenced him to six years in prison but suspended two years for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar crime.

"You will serve an effective four years in prison. If you are owing someone money you have to come up with a plan and pay the complainant`s money rather than striking him with an axe.

"You have to respect others," he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Jeremiah Mutsindikwa said on April 8 at around 5PM, Ngwenya struck Mr Muzamba with an axe on the forehead.

