A 20-Year-Old Mozambican national was allegedly caught stealing maize at night in Omeath farm in Mvurwi, Mashonaland Central yesterday.

Givemore Arumando was reportedly stealing and shelling maize at Tulani Ndlovu's farm around 20:00hours.

An eyewitness alleges that Arumando was in the habit of stealing and shelling the maize in the field and he had succeed two times but was unlucky yesterday as he was trapped and caught.

"The Mozambican had been stealing and selling the maize to locals but his luck ran out yesterday when we finally caught him.

"He was severely beaten before being surrendered to the police where he revealed that he had a partner who is still at large," said the source.

However, a lot of maize farmers are crying foul nationwide as they grew maize under command farming and are support to pay back for the inputs used hence if they lose maize to thieves it will be a big blow.

