I listened to the audio when Tsvangirai was delivering his main speech at Gweru rally on Saturday and I think his advisors must quickly do something on this one. Does Tsvangirai has good advisors at hand?

This leaves me with a lot of questions at hand why Tsvangirai quickly endorsed the Chinese company that was awarded the tender on the BVR system. Some of these things you don't need to go on the podium and say them out, you will be alerting your enemy and you will definitely expose yourself. I was very amused when I listened to the audio from a friend.

Tsvangirai has good numbers to deal with the victory issue but he lacks quality advice on his part. He has the charisma as an opposition leader which is the one expected but lacks intellectual experience to deal with technical issues on how to make crucial decisions. His advisors should have not allowed him to say such statements. He should separate his advisors from his personal friends and relatives.

There are so many good lawyers in the MDC, the likes of Chamisa, Gutu, and Mwonzora and how could they allow him to expose himself to such levels. Trust me Zanu Pf will use such statements to discredit him. He should never cry foul on rigging matters because he has already endorsed the elections. We are six months away from national election and someone is already talking as if he has won the elections.

Everyone knows the relationship between Chinese firms and the current regime, and for one to jump the gun and quickly endorse the BVR system was tantamount to discredit his main lieutenants. Tsvangirai statement contradicted with that of Obert Gutu. Gutu questioned the tender, how ZEC arrived to the decision of awarding this Chinese firm and Morgan goes to the podium to endorse the same company, and this left many MDC officials with an egg on their face.

Does Tsvangirai consult? Who prepares his speech? This leaves a lot of questions. I would rather arrive at a conclusion of saying Tsvangirai is seriously infiltrated so that he can be pumped with wrong advice. Tsvangirai should be able to know by now that there are issues to talk in public and issues to talk in public.

Stop coalition issues and focus on voter registration and mobilisation

Whoever is advising MDC to focus on the coalition is up to no good. If you look at what ZANU PF has achieved in the past 6 months it has worked to their advantage why? Because for the past six months they were busy with the rural folk whilst Tsvangirai is talking to Mujuru. Does Mujuru vote for the whole country? Who told you Mujuru has numbers? Who told you Mujuru is the only one who can make the numbers for 2018 increase? Who told you that Mujuru ndiye ane yese? Go to the rural electorate, talk to them and address their needs. From my own observation as a political analyst, Tsvangirai will spend 2017 discussing electoral pacts whilst ZANU PF will be doing ground work and by the time he wakes up, the ball will be in ZANU PF hands. If you look at what Mujuru is doing, I see her as a serious threat to democracy, why? Because she has too many positions regarding the coalition, today she says another thing tomorrow she changes statements and this is a deliberate ploy by ZANU PF to divert opposition's attention from real issues like vote's registration and ZEC reforms.

Do MDC supporters vote?

My major worry with Tsvangirai and MDC is that these people they don't go to vote, in fact they expect Morgan to do everything for them which is very wrong. If you look at the 2013 scenario you will find that MDC supporters' majority of them didn't go to vote they were seen loitering in town. The major issue is to drive every Zimbabwean to register and vote. It doesn't make sense to implement reforms when people are not registered.

Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo writes in his personal capacity as the head of MINDS which is responsible for policy and research. He is also a development analyst and he can be contacted at greatorminds@gmail.com