According to Nehanda Radio, Taruvinga had been battling breast cancer for the past two years and succumbed to the disease Wednesday evening at a hospice in Northampton.
Known simply as Kiki by her colleagues, many Zimbabweans will remember her reports for the state broadcaster in the 90's.
Taruvinga went on to become the first female editor-in-chief of ZBC's NewsNet before she resigned in April 2003.
