South Africa will never be a Zimbabwe
  • 3 hours 15 minutes ago
We have received unconfirmed reports that a Johannesburg-bound Munenzva bus was last night involved in an accident which killed a number of people 20km before Polokwane at ZZ2.

More to follow....

