Zimbabwean born David Moyo signs for UK's Tudors
- 8 hours 38 minutes ago
In an announcement, the Tudors said, "A young, dynamic and an exciting striker who played last season in the Vanarama North with Brackley Town, Moyo started his career as a professional with Northampton Town.
"It was with the Cobblers that the HHTFC Management first became aware of the youngster and tracked his progress ever since.
"Following local loan spells, Moyo joined Brackley Town in 2015 where he enjoyed an FA Cup run, notably against Gillingham and now joins former teammate Laurie Walker in a move down the M1.
The staff and everyone at the Club would like to welcome David to Vauxhall Road, wishing him every success with the Tudors, with Dean and Stuart very much looking forward to working with him."
