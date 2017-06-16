Zimbabwean-born Doctor, Polokwane's only nephrologist

POLOKWANE – Dr Phetho Mangena discovered his interest in nephrology while doing his practicals after his studies, reports Reviewonline.

Now, he is living his dream of being a nephrologist.

According to the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa (CMSA), the 35-year-old is the only nephrologist in the city.

Originally from Zimbabwe, Mangena is the youngest of two children, him and his family moved to South Africa in 1994. Here he completed high school at Pax High School in Polokwane in 1999. After school he studied a bachelor of medicine, combined with a bachelor of surgery in 2005, at the University of Cape Town where he specialised as a physician. He sub-specialised in nephrology and completed his studies in 2013.

[embedded content]

"It was a great experience to work with patients for the fist time and I did my training at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town as both a physician and a nephrologist," he said. In 2014, Managena moved back to Polokwane when he was hired as a physician at the Pietersburg Provincial Hospital. While he was still a medical intern they asked him to assist in the nephrology department, where he not only discovered his passion, but the hospital recognised his great work and he was hired as a nephrologist at the hospital last year.

"The fact that I have found employment in exactly what I have studied is very fulfilling and it is great to know my hard work has paid off. I'm proud to say I'm committed to my work and I plan to help the hospital reach higher heights through my dedication and achievements."

He doubts any of it would have been possible if it weren't for the support he received from his parents for his career choice. "They never tried to change my mind about anything I wanted to do and be in life and I really appreciate their support from the bottom of my heart. They are my inspiration," he adds.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa