What June 16 2017 should mean to the Zimbabwean Youth

The day that is celebrated internationally in honour of the Soweto youth ( 5 - 10,000 students) of 1976 who marched against apartheid in South Africa leaving some dead and injured after being attacked by the apartheid police.

Day Of African Child ( DAC) 2017 is commemorated on the theme - ' The 2030 Agenda for sustainable development in Africa: Accelerating protection , empowerment and equal opportunities for children in Africa by 2030'.

Background

On 1 January 2016 , 17 sustainable development goals of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted by World leaders in September 2015 became official. These are -

1) No Poverty

2) Zero Hunger

3) Good Health and Well being

4) Quality Education

5) Gender equality

6) Clean water and Sanitation

7) Affordable and clean energy

8) Decent work and economic growth

9) Industry innovation and infrastructure

10) Reduced inequalities

11) Sustainable cities and communities

12) Responsible consumption and production

13) Climate Action

14) Life below water

15) Life on land

16) Peace , justice and strong institutions

17) Partnerships for the goals

For these goals to be reached , different sectors and everyone need to do their part ie Private sector, civic society, government and citizens .

In this Article I will focus on a few of these goals starting with Goal 3- Good health and well being . Ensuring health lives and promoting the well being for all is necessary for sustainable development .While there is progress in reducing the spread of HIV / AIDS , Malaria , Polio , Tuberculosis and other ailments - extra effort is needed to eradicate these diseases .

In every situation analysis is accompanied by figures where people say if in year 2 000, 2,1 million people world over died of HIV/AIDS or Malaria , if only 800 000 die in 2017 we deem it a feet achieved but its time we remember the real person behind these figures .One life lost is one too many , 2 or 5 still represent a real human being it should not be viewed in the light of reduced figures .

It is imperative at this juncture to look at horror facts on Zimbabwe ' s healthcare -

1) Infant mortality rate is 59/ 1 000 births. Infant Mortality rate is the number of infants dying before reaching one year of age.

2) 98% of drugs used in public health centres are funded by donors .

3) Healthcare personnel in Zimbabwe is at a ratio of 1,5 doctors for every 10 000 people and 7 trained nurses for every 10 000 people.

4) 1 in 100 women die giving birth main causes being uterine rupture, cardiac failure and bacterial infections among others

5) Over 85% of Zimbabweans do not have medical aid, with no formal employment medical aid is difficult to access.

Goal number 8- Promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all.



Goal number 1- No Poverty

In Zimbabwe majority of citizens live on $1 per day or less with a family of 5 struggling to make ends meet may live on $5 or less daily budget.Continued lack of decent work opportunities , insufficient investments and under consumption have led to citizens failing to sustain themselves.Unemployment being a cause of different health challenges including but not limited to stress and malnutrition. An adult out of gainful employment has no peace of mind.Poverty is more than lack of income and resources , it manifests through hunger and limited access to education among the rest.Lazarus Dokora ' s goat for fees being manifestation of a super impoverished country ( unjustifiable as it is as a government intervention measure)

Goal 16- Promote just, peaceful and inclusive society .

When one sees the words just and peaceful in Zimbabwean context attention is quickly drawn to our State institutions which a few looters are using to oppress both the man in uniform and citizens.



Agenda 2030 targets that we

1) Substantially reduce corruption and bribery

2) Broaden and strengthen the participation of developing countries in institutions of global governance .

3) Develop effective , accountable and transparent institutions at all levels .

4) End abuse and violence related deaths.

5) Ensure public access to information and protect fundamental freedoms , in accordance with national legislation and international agreements .

6) Promote and enforce non discriminatory laws and policies for sustainable development .

We can therefore come to the assertion that in order for Zimbabwe to reach the goal of Agenda 2030 together with other countries ZANU PF government must go .This government is a threat to the health delivery system of our country. The criminals at the helm of governance today will not at any point promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, they don't subscribe to employment and decent work for all when they promised 2,2 million jobs but managed to create employment for Bona Mugabe and Simba Chikore leaving graduates to sell airtime , tomatoes and second hand clothes in the streets of our towns.

Zimbabwe under the ZANU PF government will not achieve goal 16 , which is to promote a just , peaceful and inclusive society .Our Security forces are under siege , their training demands that they protect civilians yet the ZANU PF government is deploying them to attack , beat and abuse citizens .Zanu PF government has driven a wedge between our esteemed security forces and the people they are supposed to protect.How will Zimbabwe achieve goal 4- quality education when our teachers are flocking to other countries because in Zimbabwe salaries for October may end up being paid in November , even if the salaries are paid on time banks have no money and people must queue throughout the night to get a small daily limit amount . Goal 17- Partnerships for the goals is unachievable with this government whose policies keep changing and can not be relied on by any possible partner .

It is imperative therefore that as youth on this 16nth Day of June 2017 our youth day - we reflect on the gains of the youth of 1976 in Soweto uprising and reflect with a forecast of what our nation would be in 2030 if we don't excuse the incapable government that has become a liability to our nation.

Time for reflection !!

His won't be there , hers won't be there

Vimbai Mavherudze

Contact: 0027 74 567 9814