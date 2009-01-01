WATCH: The gukurahundi massacres
The word "Gukurahundi" is a Shona word that means "the early rain which washes away the chaff before the spring rains". The first Commander of the Fifth Brigade was Colonel Perence Shiri. The Fifth Brigade was different from all other Zimbabwean army units in that it was directly subordinated to the Prime Minister office, and not integrated to the normal army command structures.
[embedded content]
[embedded content]
