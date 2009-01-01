Home | World | Africa | WATCH: The gukurahundi massacres
What June 16 should mean to the Zimbabwean Youth
The benighted are envious, Cdes

WATCH: The gukurahundi massacres



  • 11 hours 13 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Gukurahundi Massacres were mass killings by the Zanu-PF led government in Zimbabwe between 1983 and 1987 by the Fifth Brigade killing at least 20 000 people mostly Zapu supporters & former ZIPRA soldiers

The word "Gukurahundi" is a Shona word that means "the early rain which washes away the chaff before the spring rains". The first Commander of the Fifth Brigade was Colonel Perence Shiri. The Fifth Brigade was different from all other Zimbabwean army units in that it was directly subordinated to the Prime Minister office, and not integrated to the normal army command structures.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

express-links-money-tranasfers

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

WATCH: The gukurahundi massacres
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

OMG! Zimbabwe To Make Chinese Yuan Its Legal Currency Reasons Will Shock You

OMG! Zimbabwe To Make Chinese Yuan Its Legal Currency Reasons Will Shock You

Air France Flight 'Bomb' In Toilet Prompts Emergency Landing In Kenya

Air France Flight 'Bomb' In Toilet Prompts Emergency Landing In Kenya

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 235