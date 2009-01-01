Home | World | Africa | WATCH: The gukurahundi massacres

The Gukurahundi Massacres were mass killings by the Zanu-PF led government in Zimbabwe between 1983 and 1987 by the Fifth Brigade killing at least 20 000 people mostly Zapu supporters & former ZIPRA soldiers

The word "Gukurahundi" is a Shona word that means "the early rain which washes away the chaff before the spring rains". The first Commander of the Fifth Brigade was Colonel Perence Shiri. The Fifth Brigade was different from all other Zimbabwean army units in that it was directly subordinated to the Prime Minister office, and not integrated to the normal army command structures.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa