'Kombis knocked down 36 ZRP officers since January'

A total of thirty-six police officers have been knocked down by commuter omnibuses since January according to the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

Speaking during a live interview on Ruvheneko on the Deep Dive slot last night, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba bemoaned the recklessness by some drivers, particularly commuter omnibus operators.

"We are concerned by the reckless and sometimes rude behaviour exhibited by some motorists plying the country's roads. The failure by some motorists to fully observe the traffic laws is a cause for concern as innocent lives are being lost on a daily basis.

"It is disturbing to note that we are witnessing a trend in which pedestrians are being knocked down by motorists and the major culprits I would say are commuter omnibuses. They operate recklessly without a conscience, and most of the times they hit and run," she said.

"Fatal road accidents involving members of the force are on the rise. Since January, 36 police officers have been run over by combi drivers, some of them died on the spot and some sustained serious injuries while some even lost limbs. Please note that police officers are also human beings," she said.

Snr Ass Comm Charamba further gave a scenario in which they had to chase a commuter omnibus operator who was speeding dangerously, had crossed four red robots, and was not giving way to fellow motorists on the road thereby endangering the lives of both pedestrians and other motorists.

She said the vehicle was impounded but the driver, who is still at large ran away soon after stopping the vehicle leaving the conductor and passengers behind.

"There is a general lack of respect for human life and the law by members of this public and that is a cause for concern. We need to work together to end this menace," she said.

Snr Ass Comm Charamba further attributed the death of 14 pedestrians recorded in a particular week to this rogue and reckless driving by some commuter bus operators in the city centre, while others were children knocked down by reversing motorists.

She however warned motorists to be alert as pedestrians are equally advised to exercise caution especially when they are accompanying children to ensure their safety.

