Home | World | Africa | Edzai Kasinauyo dies

FORMER Zimbabwe national team player and ZIFA board member development Edzai Kasinauyo is no more.Reports say he passed on in South Africa.

Kasinuayo, who spent almost a decade of his career playing in South Africa, was just 42 when he passed away, although the details of what happened to him aren't known at this stage.

Zimbabwean Football Association announced the news via social media.

We're saddened by the untimely death of Edzai Kasinauyo. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Our sincere condolences to his family pic.twitter.com/hbCEUfQi6P — ZIFA (@online_zifa) June 16, 2017

The former player, who was acting as an agent to players such as Khama Billiat and Evans Rusike, reportedly passed on in the early hours of this morning.

The news was confirmed by the South African Football Players' Union who said that they will release a statement once they have met with the family members.

Everyone at Soccer Laduma wishes to send their condolences to the Kasinauyo family and his friends following the tragic news.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa