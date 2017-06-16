Edzai Kasinauyo dies
- 2 hours 56 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Kasinuayo, who spent almost a decade of his career playing in South Africa, was just 42 when he passed away, although the details of what happened to him aren't known at this stage.
Zimbabwean Football Association announced the news via social media.
The former player, who was acting as an agent to players such as Khama Billiat and Evans Rusike, reportedly passed on in the early hours of this morning.
We're saddened by the untimely death of Edzai Kasinauyo. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Our sincere condolences to his family pic.twitter.com/hbCEUfQi6P— ZIFA (@online_zifa) June 16, 2017
The news was confirmed by the South African Football Players' Union who said that they will release a statement once they have met with the family members.
Everyone at Soccer Laduma wishes to send their condolences to the Kasinauyo family and his friends following the tragic news.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles