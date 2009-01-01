Home | World | Africa | Emergency road repairs begin in Matabeleland North

The Emergency Road Works Repair Programme has commenced in Matabeleland North Province with US$4,5 million set to be spent over the next three to six months.

The programme commenced on the 4th of last month in all the seven districts in Matabeleland North Province, with the first phase targeting bridges which were badly damaged by the incessant rains experienced this year.

An inter-ministerial task force comprising representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, District Development Fund (DDF), local authorities and the Office of the President and Cabinet visited the Mantshalini Bridge in Lupane to have an appreciation of the works being carried out.

Matabeleland North Provincial Roads Engineer, Mr Joseph Mokokove said the current phase will cost US$1,3 million and is targeted for completion by the end of this month.

"The major problem was rain and we have these collapsing soils and the river had diverted its channel, so we managed to reroute the river through erosion protection work," he said.

The second phase of the project will include the resurfacing of selected roads, while the third phase will incorporate the resealing of the 10km Kamativi-Binga highway and the 4km Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport road, as well as tarring of the road that links Lupane business centre with the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway.

