'Mujuru determined to remove Mugabe'

THE National People's Party (NPP) has said its leader Joice Mujuru is determined to remove President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu-PF party from power at next year's elections.

In a statement announcing Mujuru's rally at Beitbridge West's Topolo business centre tomorrow, NPP spokesperson Methuseli Moyo said the former Vice-President would use the event to speak about current issues affecting the country, and reaffirm the party's determination to remove Zanu-PF from power.

"Mujuru will also reaffirm our commitment to the proposed coalition of opposition forces for the 2018 elections," he said.

"Specifically on Beitbridge and Matabeleland South, the people, through NPP provincial chair Handsome Mbedzi, have asked the president (Mujuru) to address the issue of senior Zanu-PF and government officials who allocated themselves vast tracts of land at the expense of villagers who have been left with no land for grazing for their livestock."

He said the community also wanted Mujuru to speak about the politicisation of traditional leadership by the Zanu-PF regime.

"The president (Mujuru) will also address the lack of development in terms of roads, schools and communication networks. Primary schools are on average 12km away, while there is one secondary school for seven primary schools," Moyo said.

He said Beitbridge people survived on cattle and goat rearing and had been hugely affected by the cash crisis, forcing them to sell their livestock for very low prices.

